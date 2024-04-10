Harry Kane: My elbow against Arsenal wasn’t even a yellow card

Harry Kane (left) protested his innocence and said the contact with Gabriel was accidental - Getty Images/Dennis Ewert

Harry Kane has said he was surprised to even receive a yellow card for his controversial elbow on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, and has claimed that Bayern Munich were denied a “stonewall” penalty in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final.

Kane was booked in the second half of Bayern’s 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium after catching Gabriel in the throat with his elbow as they challenged for a long ball.

Harry Kane sees yellow for a high elbow on Gabriel 👀 pic.twitter.com/IhOFnlw1Nt — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 9, 2024

The incident provoked a heated debate during and after the game, with Telegraph Sport columnist Keith Hackett saying that the England captain should have been sent off for using his elbow as a “weapon”.

Speaking to reporters, Kane said: “It was strange. I am not really sure. It was 50:50. He [the referee] gave that one as a foul and I am surprised it was a yellow card, but it is what it is. Decisions sometimes go your way.”

On a night packed with controversial incidents, Bayern felt they should have had a penalty when Gabriel picked up the ball with his hands from a goal-kick. Thomas Tuchel, the German side’s head coach, said after the game that the referee had told his players that he could not award a penalty for a “kid’s mistake” in a game of this magnitude.

According to Thomas Tuchel, the referee admitted he 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐋𝐃 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 awarded Bayern Munich a penalty for this incident with Gabriel 👀



🎙 @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/nR2ENVASm2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

Arsenal also felt they should have been awarded a penalty, after Bukayo Saka went down under a challenge from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in stoppage time.

“They had a decision at the end which sometimes go your way,” said Kane. “But we also had a clear penalty which would have been really strange when the keeper passed it to Gabriel and he picked the ball up in his box.

“It was a stonewall penalty and I don’t know why the ref did not give it. It would have been strange. But the ref blew the whistle, he passed it, he picked it up. It would have been child-like but that is not our problem. The rules are the rules. Maybe they should have had one, we should have one, it’s 2-2 and level for next week.”

Kane was booed and jeered by the Arsenal supporters throughout the night but he weathered the storm to score another penalty against his old rivals. Kane is now the leading goalscorer against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with six goals.

Harry Kane 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐒 scoring against Arsenal! 🍿



Bayern lead Arsenal after going behind in the opening 15 minutes 🕒



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PqDhIxTUNG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

“I think they have a soft respect for me, the Arsenal fans,” he said. “I love the game. I was a fan when I was younger so I know how it goes. For me, I just try to perform.

“For some reason, I get a lot of penalties here at the Emirates and I’ve been happy I’ve been able to put them away. It will be nice to be at home next and in front of the Munich fans.”

Kane believes Bayern can be “slightly happier” than Arsenal with the first-leg result but has urged his team-mates to show they can “grind out” games after a disastrous season at home. In the Bundesliga, Bayern are 16 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

“Not winning the Bundesliga this year is a tough pill to swallow and it makes this competition [the Champions League] even more important, but we know there is still a long way to go,” said Kane.

“We have to find that togetherness, we have to find that team ethic where we grind out games because we have not done it enough this year. In the Champions League we have done well, had a good campaign, but we will need more of that if we want to go all the way to Wembley.”

Kane added that he sees similarities between Bayern’s season and the Tottenham Hotspur season of 2018/19, when they reached the Champions League final.

“That campaign itself is similar because we weren’t having a great time in the league if I’m totally honest,” said Kane. “But we found some passion and togetherness in the Champions League and we managed to get to the final. Of course we didn’t manage to win it but that gives me hope.

“That experience gives me hope that we can find that again, we know we can perform in the big games, perform in the big quarter-final at home next week and try to get back to the final. [The final] being at Wembley is also extra motivation for me personally, being my national stadium, and it’s still there to try and achieve.”

