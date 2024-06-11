Harry Kane delivers update on injury scare before Euro 2024

England captain Harry Kane has insisted he is in a good place and feels prepared for Euro 2024 having shaken off a back injury.

Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading goalscorer ended his debut campaign with Bayern Munich with an incredible haul of 36 Bundesliga goals and eight assists as the German giants finished third behind title winners Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

However, he missed Bayern's last two league games of the 2023/24 campaign, sparking concerns over his fitness ahead of a huge summer for the Three Lions.

Kane returned to action as a substitute with a goal in the 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina before playing a little over an hour in the surprise 1-0 defeat to Iceland and says he is ready to lead his side in Germany.

He said: "I am all good. The plan was for me to play 60 minutes against Iceland. It has been a really good camp for me personally in that sense.

"Getting a good week of training, 30 minutes (against Bosnia and Herzegovina), a few more days of training, then 60 minutes. I feel really prepared and in a good place."

England's preparations for Euro 2024 finished on a damp note with the loss to Iceland and Kane admitted the performance proved there is plenty for Gareth Southgate's squad to work on this summer.

"There probably wasn't enough hunger in the duels, in the second balls and winning those. They are a big important part," he added.

"Being so close in the last Euros, there is a real hunger to be back. It comes around quickly. We had the World Cup and we are back here again. I feel like we are on the right path.

"Of course, there will be some noise about it, but I think there is a lot of optimism from the fans and rightly so. Ultimately, it is down to us to make sure we get it right on the pitch.

"This could be a nice wake-up call for everyone to realise it is not going to be as easy as people think. There is a lot of work to do."