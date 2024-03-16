Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record but hands England an injury scare

Harry Kane injured himself in a collision with the post - Getty Images/Lukas Schulze

England captain Harry Kane is a doubt for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium after sustaining an ankle injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday.

“He twisted his ankle in the goal net,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. “He’s cooled it with ice. We don’t have a [final] diagnosis yet. We have to wait and see and hope that it remains a scare.”

Bayern’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga lifted them to 60 points in second place, with Bayer Leverkusen, who are on 67, travelling to Freiburg on Sunday.

Kane crashed into the post late in the game as he tried to reach the ball when it rebounded off the crossbar from Jamal Musiala’s effort. He appeared to be in pain and received brief treatment on the field before going off.

Earlier, Kane had scored his 31st league goal to set the record for goals in a debut Bundesliga season. He also eclipsed his previous best mark of 30 league goals in a campaign achieved with Tottenham in the Premier League in 2018 and again last season before his move to Germany in a deal worth in excess of £86 million.

“Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win,” Kane wrote on X.

Harry Kane's 31st goal that BREAKS the record for the most goals ever in a debut Bundesliga season! 🇩🇪🤯 pic.twitter.com/jC6JxT8NJr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 16, 2024

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said the club was in “close contact” with England and that Kane “will not take any risks” when the Three Lions face Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23 and Belgium at the same venue three days later.

Darmstadt struck first, with Tim Skarke polishing off a quick break in the 28th minute.

Bayern did not have to wait long for an equaliser as teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic, fresh from being picked for the Germany squad for friendly matches this month, dribbled past three players, charged into the box and found Kane, who passed to Musiala to finish the move.

Kane put Bayern 2-1 up in first-half stoppage time but the gloss was partly taken off the achievement when he limped off injured.

The former Tottenham striker will return to north London with Bayern later this month in the Champions League after his side were drawn against Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

