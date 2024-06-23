Harry Kane addresses criticism of his England performances

Like England, Harry Kane’s performances at Euro 2024 have been sub-par, which led to criticism from England legend Gary Lineker following their 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Speaking on Match of the Day’s live coverage, Lineker said that Kane “needs to do a lot better.

“I think his movement was minimal, he didn’t look to go behind, and he doesn’t often, but even when he comes short, he’s just drifting short, very kind of lethargically, he’s plodding short, and that’s not going to help.”

Speaking at Sunday’s press conference ahead of Tuesday’s game against Slovenia, Kane addressed the criticism of his performances at Euro 2024.

“I know that I haven’t performed as good as I wanted to perform,” said Kane. “But that’s happened at various stages of my career for club and country. It’s never about individuals in team sports. It’s about what you have to do as a group to try and improve and get better.”

Although England top Group C, they are yet to secure qualification for the knockout stages following their 1-1 draw against Denmark, meaning they will need to beat Slovenia on Tuesday to secure first place, but a draw would also be enough, dependent on other results.

Get Football | News Desk