Round 3 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: Can Mickelson keep it going on moving day; get the updates

Harry Higgs is keeping his caddie for the PGA Championship

PETE IACOBELLI
·4 min read
  • Shane Lowry, of Ireland, points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Ian Poulter, of England, hits his tee shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
PGA Championship Golf

Shane Lowry, of Ireland, points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Harry Higgs is keeping his caddie on the East Coast after his play the first two rounds of the PGA Championship.

Higgs was at 1-under 143 through 36 holes at the Ocean Course with his brother, Alex, on the bag. Harry Higgs said Alex had planned to do the same for a family friend, Park Ulrich, at a U.S. Amateur Four-Ball competition starting Saturday in Chambers Bay in Washington.

“Park will have to play tomorrow by himself, and that's his plan," Harry Higgs said.

Higgs is playing his first PGA Championship and already has a rare accomplishment at the Ocean Course — making back-to-back birdies on the difficult, windswept closing holes in Nos. 17 and 18.

Only Bill Horschel, who like Higgs accomplished it in the second round, can say the same.

The Higgs brothers will put their partnership to work over the weekend, leaving their friend to compete alone on the West Coast.

“We love you, Park, and, hopefully, you play your tail off and qualify for match play so then we can get all the way the country to play some matches on Monday,” Harry Higgs said.

BEACH TRIP

Every trip to Kiawah Island should include a stop at the beach. Shane Lowry got his in during the second round of the PGA Championship.

Lowry was way right with his drive on the par-5 16th hole at the Ocean Course on Friday, landing in sand closer to the Atlantic Ocean and any greenside bunker.

“It's funny, I'd seen Rory (McIlroy) out there in the practice rounds and I was trying to figure out where it was,” Lowry said. “Then I obviously found out where it was.”

Lowry's drive landed close to some fencing designed to limit erosion and blowing sand. He received relief from the fence and popped the ball back onto the fairway as he might've from any bunker in any tournament.

Still some 300 yards from the green in two, Lowry put his fourth shot 22 feet from the hole and made the putt to save par.

“Look, I got very lucky there because where I my provisional wasn't very good either,” the reigning British Open champion said.

Lowry finished with a 71 and was at even par, five shots off the lead.

CLUB PROS PLAY ON

Two of the 20 club professionals at the PGA Championship made the weekend: Brad Marek, a former mini-tour player and Alameda, California-based instructor of elite juniors, and Ben Cook of Yankee Springs Golf Course in Wayland, Michigan.

Marek was the low club pro at 2 over after a pair of 73s in his first ever PGA appearance.

Cook finished at 5-over par 149, making the cut on the number for the first time in three career PGA Championship starts. He had dropped five shots in a four-hole stretch on the back nine, but parred the last two to continue playing.

POULTER'S LAUGH

Ian Poulter noticed a scoreboard as he stood on the 13th tee at the PGA Championship that made him laugh.

“It was ironic,” Poulter said the message board. “It says, ‘Ian Poulter, 6 under through 12 and chasing down a course record.’ And I just started laughing to myself, like who in the world would that and put that on a board with that last five holes to play."

Poulter was indeed sitting at 6 under on his second round and conceivably could've broken the record of 63 set by Germany's Alex Cjeka at the World Cup in 1997.

Instead, Poulter struggled over the final stretch with four bogeys over those final six holes to finish with a 70 and sit at even par after 36 holes at Pete Dye's maddening seaside layout.

Poulter said the idea early on here is to just try “to put something in the bank.”

He anticipated the difficulties down the stretch and felt he limited the damage.

“To get in the house without spilling too much over those last five was okay,” Poulter said.

  • Phil Mickelson rolls back the years but has elite company on USPGA leaderboard

    Full leaderboard Third round tee times Padraig Harrington had seen enough. After watching playing partner Phil Mickelson rolling back the years whilst rolling in the putts in the first two rounds of the 103rd US PGA Championship here, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain was ready to call history. “In the position Phil is, I expect him to contend and I wouldn't put it past him being there on top at the end of the weekend,” Harrington said. “He has the bit between his teeth and believes he can do it in these conditions. You know what? Even second would now be a disappointment for Phil.” Mickelson is 51 next month and if Harrington’s prediction comes to pass, great chunks of golf’s folklore would need rewriting, most notably that he would smash Julius Boros’s record of oldest ever major-winner by more than two years. Lefty would march into next month’s US Open with his career grand slam dream re-invigorated, having made a mockery of the US Golf Association special exemption it felt obliged to issue last week. Box office Phil makes fans dream with unexpected charge Yet more than any of this, it would give hope to written-off veterans everywhere and act as a bugle call for those with ear-trumpets across the globe. The ancient game would never be quite the same again. Of course, these are still early days in this, at times, excruciating marathon and on The Ocean Course - providing one of the most all-round demanding major tests that golf has ever witnessed - it is plainly foolish to project forward even a few holes never mind a few days. Especially when the leaderboard is this congested. On five-under, Mickelson shares the lead with South African Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open Champion, one clear of Brooks Koepka in third with last month’s Masters hero, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama sharing fourth with Oosthuizen's countrymen, Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout on three-under. In all there are 25 within five shots of the halfway pace and these also include reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau on one-under and the defending US PGA Collin Morikawa on level par, alongside reigning Open champion Shane Lowry. And Britain happens to be promisingly represented in this high-quality logjam. Paul Casey, last year’s runner-up, is on two-under and Martin Laird is on one-under, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter only one further back. Alas, Rory Mcilroy is not in that number and the 2012 Kiawah champion palpably should be. The Northern Irishman bogeyed the last three holes, which is no disgrace when the wind is blowing into the face, but was nevertheless a huge setback after his sterling work to bounce back from that opening 75. The critical factor has been his gross ineptitude on the par fives for which he is three-over, nine worse than Mickelson. You do not require DeChambeau's intellect to spot the shortfall for McIlroy, a player who has stacked up millions from devouring the kong holes. "That's been the big thing," McIlroy said. "If I'd have played those better, I'd have been right up there, but making five bogeys on the par fives is not going to get it done. After a 72, McIlroy is eight in arrears but knows he is capable of making the required inroads on Saturday to launch a challenge for his major triumph in seven years. Except this does not seem any place to be chasing, with danger lurking on every hole for the over bold. Mickelson’s miraculous recovery game allied to his nous could well prove invaluable. As world No 1 Dustin Johnson, was missing the cut, crashing out on six-over after a 76 and as quality ball-strikers such as Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood were also in the exodus off this barrier island - later to be joined by world Nos 2 and 4, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele - so Mickelson utilised his experience to survive the worst intentions of Pete Dye’s wicked creation. And as the spray came off the Atlantic, Harrington recognised that competitive life is still left in the salty old sea dogs yet. “Phil finds it easier to compete on this style of course in these conditions,” Harrington said, bemoaning his own late collapse that took him to a 73, but by no means out of the frame on level par. “It suits somebody who is a 'player', somebody who is thinking. Each day Phil has started badly and has bounced back and played his next nine in five-under. No panic.” Mickelson actually negotiated the inward half in four-under on Thursday, but as that is the more challenging nine, Harrington can be forgiven for boosting its status. Starting on the 10th on Friday, Mickelson was three-over by the time he reached the first tee, but then reeled off a quintet of red numbers, including a sumptuous iron from 195 yards to three feet on the fourth. Yet it was the final two holes that best summed up his defiant efforts. On the par-three eighth, his ball unluckily veered off the green and he audibly complained about feeling rushed after his group had been put on the referee’s clock. No matter, Mickelson performed one of his exquisite par-saving chips and all there was left was to hole a 20-footer for birdie on the ninth, enact one of those short but expressive fist-pumps and the crowds - limited to 10,000 here, but still extremely enthusiastic - were fanatically is his corner once more. “It was fun to finish like that and to have that type of support is special,” he said, trademark grin beaming at its brightest. “I had to be patient, but I was able to make a few birdies.” As Mickelson was talking, he was informed that Grace had double-bogeyed the 17th and that he was the outright leader. “Sir, if you were to tell me that like on Sunday night, I'd really enjoy it, but right now there's a lot of work to do,” Mickelson said. “I’m just happy to be going into the weekend with an opportunity.” Indeed, the fact he is in the final group seems fantastical enough. Without a single top-20 finish on the PGA Tour in nine months, or a top 10 in the majors in almost five years, Mickelson has fallen to his lowest ranking in more than three decades. There have been two wins on the US Seniors Tour since he turned 50, but that has only made it yet more straightforward to herald the final whistle on a garlanded career. What Phil The Thrill would give to silence that shrill. The name of the game is survival and there is surely no more appropriate layout to prove that it is all about being the last man standing. How tough is the Ocean Course? Well, consider Poulter’s fate. Third here behind McIlroy in 2012, the 45-year-old gallantly advanced to four-under with four birdies and an eagle in his first 11 holes, but then his charge was cruelly arrested with four bogeys down the brutal, wind-against stretch. Yet Poulter was uncharacteristically not all that disheartened. “I got on to the 13th and there was a scoreboard and it was ironic, - 'Ian Poulter is six-under for the day through 12 holes and is chasing down the course-record 65’,” he said. “I just started laughing to myself. Who in the world would write that with those last five holes to play?” Poulter was correct; a 70 in this severe examination is commendable regardless of how it is compiled. Close enough, if tough enough and astute enough.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: third round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1240 Denny McCarthy 1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP) 1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus) 1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can) 1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus) 1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp) 1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP) 1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson 1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak 1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa) 1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)