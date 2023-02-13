All of Harry Hiestand’s NFL draft picks at Notre Dame

I’d be curious to know when talking to maybe a slightly above average fan from each Power Five college football program, how many could name their school’s offensive line coach. I know there are passionate fans everywhere that can name the last preferred walk-on from a class that passed through a decade ago, but I’m talking the more average fans.

I’m not saying it’s better or worse but Notre Dame is clearly different. But I suppose that’s what happens when you produce offensive linemen like the Irish have. And you produce that number of star NFL linemen because of coaching – and having Joe Moore and Harry Hiestand for as long as the program did formed quite the haul of offensive line talent.

Hiestand announced his retirement Sunday in a press release that came out literal moments before the ball was kicked off for Super Bowl LVII. That means he retires with nine former players at Notre Dame being drafted, a number that will certainly rise with Jarrett Patterson, Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, if not more in the next couple of years.

Here are all nine offensive lineman to play for Hiestand at Notre Dame who had their names called at the NFL draft. He averaged more than one a season for the time he spent under the Golden Dome.

2014: Zack Martin

[autotag]Zack Martin[/autotag]

2014 NFL draft

1st round pick

2014: Chris Watt

[autotag]Chris Watt[/autotag]

2014 NFL draft

3rd round pick

2016: Ronnie Stanley

[autotag]Ronnie Stanley[/autotag]

2016 NFL draft

1st round

2016: Nick Martin

[autotag]Nick Martin[/autotag]

2016 NFL draft

2nd round

2016: Quenton Nelson

[autotag]Quenton Nelson[/autotag]

2016 NFL draft

1st round

2016: Mike McGlinchey

[autotag]Mike McGlinchey[/autotag]

2016 NFL draft

1st round

2021: Liam Eichenberg

[autotag]Liam Eichenberg[/autotag]

2021 NFL draft

2nd round

2021: Aaron Banks

[autotag]Aaron Banks[/autotag]

2021 NFL draft

2nd round

2021: Robert Hainsey

[autotag]Robert Hainsey[/autotag]

2021 NFL draft

3rd round

