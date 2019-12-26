Harry Giles reflects on reduced role with Kings, unclear NBA future

It wasn't long ago that Kings forward Harry Giles was considered the No. 1 recruit in all of prep basketball, drawing comparisons to Hall of Famers and committing to Duke University to play for Mike Krzyzewski.

But after ACL tears in both knees and over 100 games missed in his young NBA career, Giles has found himself on the end of the bench in Sacramento.

The 21-year-old hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 27, and logged just 52 minutes for the season.

"It's tough," Giles told The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson. "I'm a competitor, so it's hard, but it is what it is. It's not my decision. All I can do is work hard every day, control what I can control, and stay as ready as I can. What else can I do?"

Doubt was cast on Giles' future in Sacramento after the team declined his fourth-year option for the 2020-21 season in October, and his usage so far this year hasn't done much to change that narrative.

Head coach Luke Walton hopes Giles keeps the faith and stays patient for when his number gets called.

"We value what he can do, and it's a long season," Walton said. "He'll get another opportunity and then he just needs to be ready for it."

With Richaun Holmes carving out a critical role and Nemanja Bjelica making himself invaluable with his three-point shooting, Giles might be buried on the Kings' depth chart until the offseason, when he would become an unrestricted free agent and could sign with any team in the NBA.

