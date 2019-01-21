Harry Connick Jr. Swears Off Super Bowl After Saints Defeat

Tempers flared during today’s NFC championship game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams at the Super Dome after a controversial non-call on a potential pass interference penalty and head-to-head hit by L.A. defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman, who slammed into Saints pass receiver Tommylee Lewis on a crucial third-down play. The ref’s decision not to drop a penalty flag on the play cost New Orleans a chance at victory in a game that ultimately went into overtime with the Rams winning 26-23 to meet the New England Patriots in Atlanta for the Super Bowl on February 3.

Saints fans were livid, especially New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr., who took to Instagram to swear off his allegiance to the NFL in the wake of his beloved Saints defeat.

“Until changes are made, specifically booth review of outcome-altering non-calls, you can count me out,” he wrote. “I’m not watching the AFC championship game, and I won’t be watching the Super Bowl.”

The NFL has been at the heart of several controversies which has marred the on-field product, including the continuing freeze-out of outspoken quarterback Colin Kaepernick, which has spurred several prominent Atlanta-based African-American musicians to turn down the chance to perform at half-time of the Super Bowl, an event headlined by Maroon 5, with management stablemates Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi making special appearances.

Read Connick’s letter below:

