Harry Cobden interview: The leading jump jockey using cows to ease the pressure of being No 1

Harry Cobden and his family farm 550 acres at Lydford-on-Fosse in Somerset - Adrian Sherratt for The Telegraph

I knew three years at agricultural college 40 years ago would eventually come in handy but never reckoned it would be assisting Harry Cobden, “jockey first, farmer second”, with sorting out a batch of cattle recently arrived from Salisbury market.

Going into the Cheltenham Festival with a select bunch of horses to ride for boss Paul Nicholls, including Bravemansgame, the “forgotten horse” in the Gold Cup, Cobden has the momentum in the jump jockeys’ title race, which he leads by 10 from Sean Bowen.

The 25 cattle, which he will fatten up to become beef, have arrived weighing roughly the same as a thoroughbred, 450-600kg (71-94st). He comments on which ones, given their size and conformation, will fatten up best, guesses the weights on most of them to within 10kg and says that, despite the eco-zealots and vegan brigade, in his experience there has never been a greater demand for beef at this time of year. In what I see as a skinny little runt, he sees the most potential for profit.

Each one is weighed, vaccinated, wormed, given a precautionary delousing and the hair along its spine is clipped to prevent it sweating. Were it to sweat, Cobden, with the in-built farmer in him and his stockman’s eye, would see pound notes instead of steam evaporating.

I am on weighing and delousing – I should, at least, be flea-free for a while – and he hands me his electric clippers to give one its haircut.

Marcus Armytage prepares to get his hands dirty alongside Harry Cobden - Adrian Sherratt for the Telegraph

Bearing in mind he is aiming for practicality in the fattening process rather than winning best-turned-out in the parade ring at Cheltenham, he takes an overly long, hard look at the result, which I believe would help me, on a work experience basis, breeze into a job with my local Turkish barber.

“I’m a bit OCD about this, I’m afraid,” he says, taking back the clippers. “That looks like a rat’s gnawed on it.”

With one of the highest-pressure riding jobs in Britain – the only other jockey to have fully coped with being first jockey to Nicholls was Ruby Walsh – expanding the beef cattle business of the family farm with the help of prize money and the bank is the perfect foil.

But, citing the “farmers’ code”, he is reluctant to give the numbers of cattle he is sending to the abattoir. “A lorry-load a week,” he says vaguely, but it looks to me like the farm is punching well above its weight given its size.

It is ironic that Cobden, 25, went into racing mainly because the 200-acre family farm and 350 acres of rented land at Lydford-on-Fosse in Somerset was never going to be big enough to support him and his older brother James, let alone his hands-on mum and dad.

But James proved allergic to cows and Cobden’s youthful energy is driving the building of more barns and the turnover of cattle.

Given his day job, no one relies on him for the routine tasks of feeding and bedding up, but on an increasingly rare day off he does not rest; he will find something that needs to be done.

“It probably is an antidote to the riding,” he agrees. “After racing I come back here and always go over to the farm at night. It takes your mind off a bad day if something’s gone wrong. I take the dogs, walk round the cattle and it takes my mind off the job.”

He also agrees that some of his predecessors have found Nicholls hard to ride for. “I can see why,” he says. “Paul Nicholls is a winner. Every race, whether Grade One or Taunton seller, means a lot to him.

“One of the worst rollickings I had was one day at Stratford in the summer. I wasn’t very good on one. And he let me know.” But with six years behind them there is a certain amount of knowing what the other is thinking.

Paul Nicholls, right, is no less demanding but Cobden finds their relationship easier than it was at the start six years ago - Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

“I find it a lot easier now,” he continues. “The most important thing is that I know how he likes his horses ridden; handy with a bit of light. He doesn’t want hard-luck stories where you’ve gone the shortest route, you’ve had no luck and can’t get out. He doesn’t cope with that very well at all. This is my sixth season there but the last couple of seasons have been a lot easier.

“On those big days he doesn’t hassle me. We discuss things in the morning or the day before. He’ll ask what I think about a race and he’ll give his opinion on what I think. If he wants a horse ridden a certain way – yes, no problem. We have a fairly good relationship on the track.”

Cobden’s laid-back nature is also a positive in the relationship. “If I did something wrong in a race I might be a bit frustrated for a couple of minutes but, in reality, that race is gone,” he points out.

“You learn from it and try not to make the same mistake again. When you’ve got a decent job like mine you’ve got good opportunities every weekend. Mess up on one, you try to put it right 30 minutes later.”

With Cheltenham in his sights, he says winning the jockeys’ title was never his burning ambition though he is giving it a good shot and will not be lacking help from Nicholls, who, despite 14 trainers’ titles, has never been “kingmaker” when it comes to jockeys.

“I’d prefer to win the Gold Cup,” says the jockey whose diet, naturally, is based around red meat and, in stark contrast to the old days, good as opposed to no hydration. “We’ve been quite selective but I had 440 rides last season and I’m about 580 this season already.

“This jockeys’ championship is getting a bit of traction and people are posting [on social media] where we’re going each day. I suppose it’s a bit more exciting. When someone’s 30 clear it’s nothing to talk about. But on October 6, when I was 49 behind, it wasn’t looking very realistic and then, unfortunately for Sean, he got injured for five weeks and we came back level. Not many people can say they’ve been champion jockey.”

If there is one place Cobden is as comfortable as the weighing room, it is a cattle market or among the cows but, for the time being, racing is the main priority in his life. “I’m in a b----- good position,” he says, “and I’m not going to throw that away. The farming can wait.”

