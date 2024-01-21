Harry Brook withdraws from England tour of India due to personal reasons

Harry Brook will play no part in England's tour to India (Getty Images)

Harry Brook has withdrawn from England's Test tour of India.

The ECB confirmed on Sunday morning that the Yorkshire batsman was heading home with immediate effect due to personal reasons as they requested privacy for the 24-year-old and his family.

England will name a replacement for Brook "in due course", with the first Test against India due to begin in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He will not return at any point during a five-Test trip that also includes matches in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Ranchi next month before concluding in Dharamsala in early March.

"Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men’s Test tour of India," the ECB's statement read.

"He will not be returning to India. The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time.

"In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space.

"The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the tour in due course."

