Harry Brook still has it all to prove in white-ball cricket

Harry Brook could make this World Cup his own - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Harry Brook set off for the Caribbean by striking a six into the crowd at the Oval to end the Pakistan series and send notice of his intentions at what could be a transformational World Cup for him.

It is easy to forget after his early success in Tests that Brook arrived in Barbados and trained at the 3Ws Oval in Bridgetown on Sunday still a work in progress in white-ball cricket. He has played 31 T20s for England and scored two fifties in 28 innings, announcing his arrival on a T20 tour to Pakistan in 2022 but doing little else since.

He was a passenger at the T20 World Cup in Australia two years ago (averaging 11 in five innings), he was in and out of the team at the 50-over version and made four single-figure scores in five innings in the T20 series in West Indies in December. His T20 record in all competitions (not just internationals) across conditions is mixed. He is strong on better pitches in England (average 36, strike rate 154) and flat ones in Pakistan (62 and 167) but averages eight in Australia, 15 on the slow surfaces of the West Indies and 21 in India.

Brook missed the Indian Premier League this year but failed to make much of an impression in 2023 when he was bought in the auction for a statement fee of £1.2 million by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who gambled on his immense promise but dispensed with him after one season in which he scored 190 runs, 100 of them in one innings. He was sold to Delhi at a much reduced rate of £375,000, a contract he did not fulfil because of his grandmother’s death, which also led him to pull out of the India Test tour.

Finished in style 🤩



A six from Harry Brook seals England a seven wicket victory and a 2-0 series win 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/LSB9iRXvoV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 30, 2024

So first and foremost he wants to make up for lost time and solidify his place in the white-ball side but if he has a great tournament he will also establish himself as a potential future captain. Jos Buttler is 33 and when his captaincy came under scrutiny in India last year it was obvious there was a leadership vacuum in the set-up. There are simply no other alternatives to Buttler. England have done very little to bring anyone else through as a viable future leader. Moeen Ali is Buttler’s deputy and a good thinker on the field but this is surely his last global tournament.

Buttler will have a decision to make. Does he envisage captaining England at the 2027 50-over World Cup when he will be 37? Probably not. The Champions Trophy returns to fill a hole in the ICC calendar in February 2025 (a rare year without a World Cup of some sort – Test championship final, 50 or 20 overs). Do England start planning for 2027 at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in a few months’ time with a new 50-over captain or, more likely, promote someone of Brook’s generation to deputy to give him experience?

Zak Crawley captained against Ireland in a short series last year but that was an England B team and he is going to struggle to get into the main side. That leaves Brook who has that simplified outlook on cricket and life that is reminiscent of a young Ben Stokes. He appears to take most things in his stride and says he has learnt from his 50-over World Cup experience. “Personally I think I’ve got to try to play at my own pace. Don’t let other teams dictate it. And just stay relaxed,” he said.

It was probably the right choice to start this season enjoying some success in familiar surroundings at Yorkshire as he came to terms with his grief rather than thousands of miles away on his own in India with the scrutiny of the IPL. He has worked on his fitness in his time off and looks leaner than ever before to help him run twos and be better in the field. Two championship hundreds, an average of 77 and a strike rate just under a run a ball was the tonic he needed after staying at home to spend time with grandmother Pauline after consulting Stokes, who lost his father to cancer in 2020. “I had a couple of conversations with him (Stokes) and he basically said whatever happens family is the most important thing and you’d regret going back to play cricket if something happened than if you were at home and something happened. I did the right thing.” Previous England regimes were not as compassionate. Now England have a grateful player on their hands. “I’m buzzing to be here,” he said.

Brook had only two innings in the T20 series against Pakistan, falling for one in the collapse at Edgbaston but finished off the Oval victory putting on 46 in 17 balls with Jonny Bairstow. With Moeen and Liam Livingstone at six and seven producing a mixed bag of form in recent years, the combination of Bairstow and Brook at four and five is pivotal. If they fail it is hard to see England mounting much of a challenge. Both have much to prove; Bairstow that he is not over the hill, Brook that he can be a white-ball demon too.

This is generally a simple format, foot down and go is the usual plan. But the challenge for Brook, and his team-mates, will be to adapt if they lose early wickets and the conditions call for brain not brawn. We know England are strong. Are they smart too? It could be that adapting his game is how Brook stands out and stands tall as a future leader.

Brook really could be a standout star of this tournament. He has plenty to play for personally and professionally over the next month.

