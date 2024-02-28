Harry Bailey named head coach of Addison football

ADDISON — There's been some changes at Addison since the football season came to a close.

The 2023 co-Lenawee County Football Coach of the Year, Josh Lindeman, stepped down as head coach, athletic director and assistant principal after a dispute with administration.

Replacing Lindeman is no small task. He led the Panthers to a record of 57-38 in 10 seasons with five-straight playoff appearances and Cascades Conference titles in 2023, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2017.

Harry Bailey

Harry Bailey has been tabbed as the man for the job and he's no stranger to the situation. Afterall, he was named the interim head coach for Adrian College this season after longtime head coach Jim Deere stepped away midseason.

“Coach Bailey has some big shoes to fill," Addison Community Schools superintendent Dan Bauer said in a press release. "Fortunately he’s been wearing big shoes for the past 13 years as a coach at Adrian College. We are excited for him to meet the players Wednesday after school and connect with the Addison staff and students in the coming weeks.”

Bailey is no stranger to Addison football, he played and coached against the Panthers as a Hudson graduate (2005) and coached with the Tigers as an assistant in 2009 before joining coach Deere's staff with the Bulldogs.

“I am very excited and appreciative of the opportunity to be the head football coach at Addison High School," Bailey said in the release. "I am looking forward to becoming rooted in the Addison community. Over the next few weeks, I will share my vision for Panther Football with the players and we will begin to launch our program together. Building the relationships that will be needed for our success this upcoming season starts today.

"Another priority is uniting my coaching staff, as a cohesive team, we will continue the great tradition of Addison football.”

During his playing days, Bailey made a name for himself on defense with All-MIAA honors, but coaching his focus was on the Bulldogs' offense. As offensive coordinator at AC, he coached quarterback Jack Wurzer, who has the program record in every throwing category.

“During the interview process, Harry continuously came up with creative solutions for the future direction of our football program based on his previous experience and his knowledge of our football program and our community,” athletic director Jessica Patterson said in the release. “His ability to provide leadership, listen and ignite a passion for the football program will benefit our student athletes, parents and coaches. I'm excited for the next chapter in Addison football under coach Bailey’s leadership.”

Bailey will serve as the schools strength and condition coach as well as his duties as football coach.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Harry Bailey named new head football coach at Addison