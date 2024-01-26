Harry Anderson: Colchester United sign Stevenage winger on loan

Colchester United have signed Stevenage winger Harry Anderson on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old has only made three appearances for Boro since joining them from Bristol Rovers last summer.

Anderson, who began his career at Peterborough, will be reunited with manager Danny Cowley, having previously played under him at Lincoln City.

"Harry is a brilliant kid. He played a huge part in helping us get promoted at Lincoln twice," Cowley told BBC Essex.

"We watched him play this week for Stevenage in the Herts Senior Cup against Potters Bar.

"Even for that game, where others might not give it everything, he played with so much intensity. It makes complete sense to sign him and he's going to be great for this football club."

Anderson is Colchester's third signing of the week following Riley Harbottle and Alistair Smith.

Meanwhile, U's centre-back Nico Lawrence has had his season-long loan spell ended early, returning to parent club Southampton after making five appearances for the League Two side.

