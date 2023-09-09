Harrowing images of the Morocco earthquake aftermath

Scenes of chaos

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck central areas of Morocco late Friday night, sending both residents and tourists fleeing for safety as the violent episode created widespread damage.

The quake’s devastating aftermath is becoming more evident as the night turned to the morning hours of Sept. 9, in what officials call the “deadliest earthquake in decades.” The death toll has totaled over 1000 people, with another 1000-plus injured or missing.

As expected, images of the Moulay Brahim, Al-Haouz province, and the historic city of Marrakech are truly harrowing scenes…

