Harrogate sign Duke-McKenna after QPR release

Stephen Duke-McKenna played 16 games on loan with Sutton United in 2023-24 [Rex Features]

Harrogate Town have signed winger Stephen Duke-McKenna as their first addition for the 2024-25 season.

Duke-McKenna, 23, joins the League Two club after leaving QPR, although he only played 10 times for the west London outfit over five campaigns.

The Guyana international, who was on the books of Everton as a youngster, spent the second half of last season on loan to Sutton United.

"The club has a plan for me and listening to that gives me confidence," Duke-McKenna told the club website.

Harrogate finished last season, their fourth consecutive campaign in League Two, in 13th place.