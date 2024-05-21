Harrogate midfielder Dooley signs new one-year deal

Stephen Dooley joined Harrogate from Rochdale in June 2022 [Rex Features]

Harrogate Town midfielder Stephen Dooley has signed a new one-year contract.

The 32-year-old made 29 appearances this season after returning to action in October following a year out with a pelvic injury.

"We played some great stuff this season and moving into the new campaign we want to build on that," he told the club website.

"I missed all of pre-season last year but I want to hit the ground running this year."

Dooley follows forward Sam Folarin in agreeing new terms with the Sulphurites in the last few days.