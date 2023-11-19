Advertisement

Harrison ‘Thicker Kicker’ Mevis lifts Missouri over Florida

The “Thicker Kicker” delivered with his huge leg for Missouri on Saturday in Columbia.

Harrison Mevis kicked a 30-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to give the Tigers a 33-31 victory over Florida.

The Tigers thought they had the game won after a Florida incompletion but officials put a second back on the clock.

With head coach Eli Drinkwitz doing his postgame interview, the Gators threw another incompletion.

Just another day in the SEC.

Cory Schrader rushed for 146 yards and a score and QB Brady Cook threw for 331 yards and a TD.

Cook’s biggest throw came on a fourth-and-17 to Luther Burden III. The completion went for 27 yards and gave Missouri a first down at the Florida 40.

Two completions followed and set the stage for Mevis, who was perfect to win the game.

