Harrison ‘Thicker Kicker’ Mevis lifts Missouri over Florida
The “Thicker Kicker” delivered with his huge leg for Missouri on Saturday in Columbia.
Harrison Mevis kicked a 30-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to give the Tigers a 33-31 victory over Florida.
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 19, 2023
The Tigers thought they had the game won after a Florida incompletion but officials put a second back on the clock.
With head coach Eli Drinkwitz doing his postgame interview, the Gators threw another incompletion.
Just another day in the SEC.
Katie George: “ONE SECOND LEFT EVERYBODY.”
Joe Tessitore: “We’re going from players on the field and a coach’s interview, to putting a second back on the clock?”
Indeed. As Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was in his postgame interview, a second was put back on the clock. pic.twitter.com/IqSsJIzhG0
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 19, 2023
Cory Schrader rushed for 146 yards and a score and QB Brady Cook threw for 331 yards and a TD.
Cook’s biggest throw came on a fourth-and-17 to Luther Burden III. The completion went for 27 yards and gave Missouri a first down at the Florida 40.
Two completions followed and set the stage for Mevis, who was perfect to win the game.