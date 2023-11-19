Harrison ‘Thicker Kicker’ Mevis lifts Missouri over Florida

The “Thicker Kicker” delivered with his huge leg for Missouri on Saturday in Columbia.

Harrison Mevis kicked a 30-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to give the Tigers a 33-31 victory over Florida.

The Tigers thought they had the game won after a Florida incompletion but officials put a second back on the clock.

With head coach Eli Drinkwitz doing his postgame interview, the Gators threw another incompletion.

Just another day in the SEC.

Katie George: “ONE SECOND LEFT EVERYBODY.” Joe Tessitore: “We’re going from players on the field and a coach’s interview, to putting a second back on the clock?” Indeed. As Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was in his postgame interview, a second was put back on the clock. pic.twitter.com/IqSsJIzhG0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 19, 2023

Cory Schrader rushed for 146 yards and a score and QB Brady Cook threw for 331 yards and a TD.

Cook’s biggest throw came on a fourth-and-17 to Luther Burden III. The completion went for 27 yards and gave Missouri a first down at the Florida 40.

Two completions followed and set the stage for Mevis, who was perfect to win the game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire