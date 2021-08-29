Harrison Smith, Vikings agree to four-year extension

Harrison Smith said all offseason his goal was to remain in Minnesota. But heading into the final year of the five-year extension he signed with the team in 2016, Smith acknowledged the business side of the NFL.

Smith got his wish, and the Vikings will retain their Pro Bowl safety long term.

The Vikings and Smith have agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension, Mike Golic Jr. of ESPN Radio reports. Golic and Smith played together at Notre Dame.

It makes Smith the second-highest paid safety in the NFL, per Golic.

The team since has announced the agreement.

Smith, 32, had a streak of five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances snapped last season. He still made 89 tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 2020.

In nine seasons with the Vikings, Smith has 747 tackles, 28 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 66 pass breakups.

