Harrison Smith responds to Hall of Fame debate surrounding his career

Minnesota Vikings legendary safety Harrison Smith isn’t quite done with football just yet, but at age 33, he’s clearly closer to the end than the beginning.

One thing is certain: He’s reached a point where there’s a Hall of Fame debate raging on.

The six-time Pro Bowler was asked that very question by team reporter Gabe Henderson during an appearance on Vikings Circle. Henderson threw out a hypothetical with Smith being named to at least one more All-Pro team.

If the star defensive back put together a final All-Pro season, would that be enough to get him into the Hall of Fame?

“I could probably make a case for it, but I’ve always been a guy that just likes to play,” said Smith. “People want to rank me somewhere or put me in this list or whatever—that’s cool and I appreciate that. I don’t take that stuff for granted.

“But at the end of the day, I’m still just trying to make plays. So if I make enough plays and people like it, that’s cool. If I make enough plays and no one notices, I don’t really care, either, because I’m still having fun and doing what I know I’m good at.”

Smith has two All-Pro selections in his career, including a first-team All-Pro nod in 2017.

The possibility of him adding to his personal accolades is very real considering he’s coming off a Pro Bowl season. Anything is possible with a new defensive coordinator and multiple upgrades on the personnel side of things at every level for the Vikings.

Let the rest of the world debate, while Smith quietly continues to build his case.

