Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington.

Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.

The overall performance — 22-of-40 for 265 yards and two touchdowns — wasn’t Cousins’ best of the season, but safety Harrison Smith focused on the way things ended when he summed up the quarterback’s outing after the game.

“I don’t think anybody can really carry a team nowadays,” Smith said, via Tramel Raggs of the Washington Post. “If you don’t have a good team around you, you’re not going to win and you’re not going to last. He makes plays to win, and that’s all that matters.”

Sunday’s win was the sixth in a row for the Vikings and Cousins has been central to that run of success, so it’s no surprise that his teammates are believers in what the quarterback can do on the football field.

