Vikings safety Harrison Smith made his first interception of the season to set up the team across midfield. The Vikings needed eight plays to go 49 yards but scored a fourth-down touchdown.

Smith’s 29th career pick tied him for sixth all-time in franchise history. He had a 10-yard return of Jimmy Garoppolo‘s errant pass to the San Francisco 49.

The Vikings used a flea flicker to get 29 yards on the drive, with Kirk Cousins finding a wide-open Adam Thielen to the San Francisco 6.

The Vikings got to the 2-yard line where they faced fourth down.

Cousins connected with Thielen for the touchdown, giving the Vikings an early 7-0 lead.

The 49ers answered, though, with a six-play, 75 yard drive. Deebo Samuel scored on a 20-yard run.

Harrison Smith’s interception leads to Adam Thielen touchdown, but 49ers answer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk