Harrison Smith: I don’t plan to leave Vikings, but the NFL is the NFL

Vikings safety Harrison Smith said recently that he’s “going to look at those things and see what we can do” about extending his stay with the team now that he’s in the final year of his contract.

During an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Vikings teammate Patrick Peterson, Smith reiterated his desire to remain with Minnesoa while using something Peterson said on a previous episode of the show to acknowledge how long relationships between players and teams can come to an end.

“Yeah,” Smith said, via Will Ragatz of SI.com. “I mean I don’t know what happens at the end of careers. I was listening to, it might’ve been the [episode] with Champ [Bailey], Pat Pete was saying at that ten-year mark, sometimes things change. I don’t plan on that happening, but the NFL is the NFL. It’s always wild. But I’ll always consider myself a Viking no matter what.”

Peterson signed with the Vikings after 10 years in Arizona, so his comments come from personal experience that Smith hopes he’ll be able to avoid.

