Safety Harrison Smith will not play for the Vikings in Baltimore on Sunday.

The Vikings announced that Smith has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list a little more than 90 minutes before their game with the Ravens is scheduled to start. Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports that the team was running extra tests after offensive linemen Garrett Bradbury and Dakota Dozier were placed on the reserve list.

If Smith is out for 10 days, he’ll also miss next Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Josh Metellus is listed as Smith’s backup on the team’s depth chart.

In addition to announcing Smith’s move to the reserve list, the team also announced that safety Myles Dorn has been elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Harrison Smith on COVID-19 reserve list, out Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk