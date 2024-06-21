Harrison set to return to Everton on loan

[Getty Images]

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is set to return to Everton on loan for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

The former England Under-21 international spent last season at Goodison Park following Leeds' relegation from the top flight in 2023 and made 29 league appearances for the Toffees, scoring three goals.

With Leeds consigned to another campaign in the Championship, the 27-year-old is poised to return to Goodison Park.

His contract with Leeds expires in 2028.