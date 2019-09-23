Harrison Phillips out for year with torn ACL

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips underwent further medical testing of his injured knee Monday, and the diagnosis is not good.

Phillips tore his anterior cruciate ligament, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports. That means Phillips will spend the rest of the season on injured reserve.

He played 26 of 61 snaps against the Bengals on Sunday.

Phillips did not record any statistics in the game, a week after getting a half sack against the Giants.

The team played four defensive tackles Sunday, and Star Lotulelei and Jordan Phillips now likely see more snaps in Harrison Phillips’ absence. The Bills also have defensive tackles Kyle Peko and Vincent Taylor on the practice squad.