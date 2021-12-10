Harrison Phillips nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award once again

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle is his team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It is the second year in a row that Phillips has had his name up for the honor.

A highly-coveted award, the honor recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Nominees from each team all receive up to $40,000 toward a charity of their choice.

The winning player receives $250,000.

During his entire tenure with the Bills, Phillips has been an active member of the community.

According to the team’s website, Phillips does much of his current work through his Playmakers Organization which supports children that are developmentally or physically different.

His latest event was during the Thanksgiving Weekend:

When you rent out Dave and Buster's for all your best friends and their families, you know it's gonna be a good time! Love my Playmakers🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/PwJc7Jtqfz — Harrison Phillips (@horribleharry99) November 28, 2021

The winner of the Man of the Year Award will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Prior to Phillips first being the team’s nominee the past two years, former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander was selected from 2016 to 2019.

Here’s how Phillips reacted to being the team’s nominee again this season via WIVB-TV in Buffalo:

Harrison Phillips is the #Bills nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year for the 2nd year in a row. He said last year he didn't realize how much respect came along with that but it's cool how other guys will use him for ideas on what to do in the community & vice versa. pic.twitter.com/G4XH8WHY1N — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 8, 2021

