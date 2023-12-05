Harrison Phillips named Vikings Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

The Minnesota Vikings have nominated nose tackle Harrison Phillips for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Phillips was informed of the nomination during a Playmakers in Minnesota event at WhirlyBall Twin Cities.

He wasn’t just doing an in-person event, but also joining virtual events and in Buffalo, NY and Omaha, NE.

Phillips has been heavily involved with charity work since before he joined the National Football League while attending Stanford University. He started Harrison’s Playmakers to help kids with social, physical and economic challenges.

Last season, wide receiver Adam Thielen was the Vikings nominee for the award.

Congratulations to Phillips for earning the Vikings nominee for the award, which will be given out during NFL Honors the week of the Super Bowl.

