Harrison Phillips: Bills-Vikings will be ‘very emotional’

Harrison Phillips is back.

But he’s about to look a whole lot different.

The former Bills (6-2) defensive tackle signed with the Vikings (7-1) this offseason. A fan favorite since he was drafted, Phillips returning to where his NFL started is going to bring up a lot of feelings for him in Week 10.

He’ll do his best to push all that aside, but Phillips admitted it’s about to be a “very emotional” day for him.

Check out Phillips’ thoughts on facing his former team in the Spectrum News clip below:

Sunday's going to be an emotional return for Harrison Phillips. "I don't know how I'm going to act. I really don't." Listen to my chat w/ the former #Bills and now Vikings DT on latest "Buffalo End Zone" podcast! (Peep @horribleharry99 great mustache!)https://t.co/7xfznE5ad1 pic.twitter.com/DHUWRxOdLD — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire