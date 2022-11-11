Harrison Phillips: Bills-Vikings will be ‘very emotional’

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Harrison Phillips is back.

But he’s about to look a whole lot different.

The former Bills (6-2) defensive tackle signed with the Vikings (7-1) this offseason. A fan favorite since he was drafted, Phillips returning to where his NFL started is going to bring up a lot of feelings for him in Week 10.

He’ll do his best to push all that aside, but Phillips admitted it’s about to be a “very emotional” day for him.

Check out Phillips’ thoughts on facing his former team in the Spectrum News clip below:

