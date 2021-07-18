Harrison, Munford and Olave to represent Ohio State at Big Ten media days

We’re about to see the circus that is Big Ten media days next week and that is about as refreshing as a cold drink of water on a hot and humid day. This, after the whole thing was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And anytime we’re talking about Big Ten media days, we’re keenly interested in which Ohio State players will represent the Buckeye contingent in Indianapolis. Yes, the event is in Indy this year instead of Chicago because of more friendly pandemic restrictions.

Well, the three players representing Ohio State are defensive end Zach Harrison, left tackle Thayer Munford and wide receiver Chris Olave. Of course, head coach Ryan Day will be speaking to the throng of media, but all three players will also be made available on Friday, the second day of the event when OSU is scheduled to appear.

Day’s press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., with the three players scheduled to meet with reporters from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Day will then be available once more from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

You know the football season is just around the corner when media days take place, and that’s exactly where we are. Can you feel it? Stay with us for coverage of Big Ten media days as well. You can get a full list of appearances and times for the event by visiting Bigten.org

