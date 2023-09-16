Who is Harrison Mevis? Missouri's 'Thiccer Kicker' nails 61-yard kick to beat Kansas State

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis nailed a 61-yard field goal on Saturday to help the Tigers stun No. 15 Kansas State in a thrilling 30-27 win, setting an SEC record in Week 3 of the 2023 college football season.

Mevis' kick was the second-longest field goal in Missouri history, behind Thom Whelihan's 62-yarder in 1986 (in Big 8 Conference play). In the win over the Wildcats, Mevis made 3 of 4 field goal attempts, none more important than the winning kick that spurred a field-storming celebration on Faurot Field.

MIZZOU KNOCKS OFF NO. 15 KANSAS ST 🔥



MADNESS IN COLUMBIA pic.twitter.com/zJjnqDX53w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2023

Who is Harrison Mevis? Missouri's 'Thiccer Kicker'

Mevis became a popular name in college football as Missouri's "Thiccer Kicker," due to his 245-pound frame, an unorthodox build for a football kicker. Mevis was earned the nickname from former Missouri punter Grant McKinniss in the locker room before his freshman season, and it has stuck ever since.

The Indiana native even earned an NIL deal with Columbia’s Campus Bar & Grill, with the monstrous "Thiccer Kicker Burger" named in his honor.

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis' stats

In four seasons at Missouri, Mevis had connected on 63 of 76 field goal attempts and 10 of 13 from 50+ yards entering the Kansas State game.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Harrison Mevis: Missouri's 'Thiccer Kicker' beats K-State on 61-yarder