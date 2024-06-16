Harrison injury comes at bad time for ailing Giants pitching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – Another day, another Giants player hurt and out indefinitely.

In what has been a troubling and frustrating trend this season, pitcher Kyle Harrison was scratched from his start on Sunday and placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right ankle, one day after injuring himself while throwing a bullpen session.

“Unfortunately it was bad enough that we had to IL him,” manager Bob Melvin said before Sunday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. “I’m not sure what the timing will be, but not ideal.”

Harrison is the latest member of the Giants’ projected starting rotation to get hurt. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is on the IL for the second time this season with a groin injury. Alex Cobb (left hip surgery) and Robbie Ray (left elbow) have yet to pitch this season. Keaton Winn (forearm strain) also has spent time on the IL.

“It’s a blow,” Melvin said. “You're always trying to talk about you can never have too much starting pitching. You're seeing why. We do have some guys coming back, although it's probably going to take a little while.

“Kyle's been really consistent for us. In the meantime, trying to figure out another way around it. Probably see a little bit more bullpen, especially today.”

Harrison is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA in 14 games this season. The 22-year-old left-hander won four of his first five decisions and was coming off a strong outing against the Houston Astros when he allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

With Harrison unavailable, San Francisco will have to lean even more heavily on an already taxed bullpen. Erik Miller was scheduled to start in place of Harrison on Sunday as an opener.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Spencer Bivens was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to make his major-league debut. The 29-year-old pitcher, who went undrafted out of college and spent time in France before signing with the Giants in 2022, had a 2.52 ERA in 39 1/3 innings for Sacramento before his call-up.

“You always feel good about someone making their major-league debut but if you know the travails and everything that he's been through, this is a real special one,” Melvin said. “Whether it was the coaching staff when he came in this morning to the players, there there's some pretty cool days. Father's Day, the whole bit, he gets gets to make finally make it to the big leagues. It's it is really gives you goosebumps.”

The Giants made one other roster move and released reliever Nick Avila. Avila had an 8.49 ERA in 11 2/3 innings this season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast