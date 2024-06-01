Harrison Ingram has workout for Western Conference team

Former North Carolina Tar Heels’ forward Harrison Ingram made the decision to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft, bypassing the chance to return for another season in the college game.

As Ingram continues to prepare for the draft later in June, he’s having workouts with teams who could potentially draft him. And the latest was with the Portland Trailblazers.

Ingram was one of a few players who worked out for them on Friday as they posted to their social accounts. He also met with the media following the workout, discussing his college career which included transferring from Stanford to North Carolina.

Ingram started in 36 games for the Tar Heels in his lone season during 2023-24, averaging 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field and 38.5% on threes. He was one of North Carolina’s best players, earning a starting role after committing to the Tar Heels out of the transfer portal.

Right now, Ingram is mocked to go in the second round as his stock is moving back just a little bit. The Trailblazers have the No. 7, No. 14 and No. 40 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Snagging Ingram with that second-round pick could cap off a solid draft for a rebuilding team.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire