Harrison Ingram suffers minor setback in 2024 NBA Draft preparation

Former North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram made the decision to go the professional route and keep his name in the NBA draft pool. The wing is projected to be a second-round pick and has already worked out for some teams in the process.

But now he’s hit a minor setback in the predraft process.

During a workout with the Orlando Magic, Ingram took an inadvertent elbow to the face. The injury forced him to miss the rest of the workout plus a workout he had with the Indiana Pacers later in the week.

Ingram still did meet with the Pacers, however. He was just on the sideline watching the workouts.

“It was my first time to not be in the workout,” Ingram said. “It was fun seeing some of my friends, like Reece (Beekman), play well and everybody competing. It is fun to be here. This is our dream and we’re traveling around for a month city to city playing basketball. I mean, what else would I want to do?”

The injury isn’t expected to keep Ingram out for long and he should be back with workouts soon enough.

In his lone season with the Tar Heels, Ingram started 36 games averaging 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field and 38.5% on threes.

