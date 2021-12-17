Harrison Ingram on Stanford's comeback victory over Dartmouth in overtime: 'We locked in as a team'

Pac-12 Networks’ Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean speak with student-athlete Harrison Ingram following Stanford men's basketball 89-78 overtime win against Dartmouth on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Maples Pavilion. Ingram sent this content into overtime with his game-tying layup in the final seconds of regulation. The freshman forward finishes with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists as the Cardinal improves to 6-3 overall. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.