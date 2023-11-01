Harrison Ingram named a Top 10 Junior in college hoops

There’s been a revolving door at power forward for the UNC men’s basketball team in recent years.

Three years ago, Carolina had one of its. deepest rotations at the 4 spot with Garrison Brooks, Day’Ron Sharpe and Sterling Manley. In their run to the 2022 National Championship, UNC sported Brady Manek. Last year, the Tar Heels rolled with an underwhelming Pete Nance.

Carolina also parted ways with Leaky Black, a small forward who quickly became a fan favorite with his lockdown defense.

With Nance now on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Black on the Charlotte Hornets, Carolina will have – yet again – two new forwards.

Harrison Ingram, the Stanford transfer, has a lot more upside than Nance. He averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game with the Cardinal last year, plus he was named to the Preseason Julius Erving Award (top small forward) Watch List. Ingram has the size to start at power forward (6’7″, 235 lbs.), but it’s all up to where UNC head coach Hubert Davis utilizes him.

Ingram is on another unofficial list, one that showcases how good of a player UNC has, as he was named college hoops correspondent Andy Katz’ 10th-best Junior.

Ingram should already give UNC fans someone to be excited about watching this year, as he thrived in Carolina’s scrimmage against St. Augustine’s with 14 points (5-of-7 shooting), five rebounds and a blocked shot in the first half.

With the Tar Heels just five days away from their season-opener against Radford, will we see the same productive Ingram?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire