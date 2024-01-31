Harrison Ingram named to Julius Erving Award Midseason Top 10

North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram has been a bright spot for the Tar Heels after transferring in from Stanford this offseason. As a starting forward, Ingram has developed into one of the best rebounders in the ACC, giving the Tar Heels a boost on both sides of the court.

And on Wednesday, Ingram was recognized as one of the top forwards through the midway point of the season by being named as one of the top 10 players for the 2024 Julius Erving Award.

Joining Ingram on the list are Jamison Battle (Ohio State), Keion Brooks (Washington), Tucker DeVries (Drake), Dalton Knect (Tennessee), David Jones (Memphis), Dillon Jones (Weber State), Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Jaylon Tyson (Cal) and Anton Watson (Gonzaga).

Julius Erving Award Midseason Top 10 🙌 @Harrisoniingram pic.twitter.com/hwmwKNuDA5 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 31, 2024

Ingram is averaging 12.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field this season. He’s been one of the best transfers in all of college basketball as well.

