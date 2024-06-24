Harrison Ingram lands with rising Western Conference team in 2024 NBA Draft mock

Former North Carolina Tar Heels’ forward Harrison Ingram made the decision to not return to college and instead keep his name in the 2024 NBA Draft. With the draft beginning this week, Ingram will likely hear his name called on Thursday in the second round.

After two years with Stanford and then one with North Carolina, Ingram felt good enough about his stock to stay in and as his play helped his stock rise, he’s currently being seen as a second-round pick. That’s the case again in the latest ESPN mock draft that was released on Monday.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN released their mock draft and predictions on where players will land this week. For Ingram, they have him going to a rising team in the Western Conference, landing in Houston with the Rockets at No. 44 overall.

The Rockets are a team that has a lot of talent, building around Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Fred Van Vleet as core pieces. If Ingram did land in Houston, he’d have the chance to join a very talented roster.

Ingram averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during his lone season as a Tar Heel. He was a key component to UNC’s starting lineup as he started in every game that he appeared in and became one of the best rebounders in the ACC.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire