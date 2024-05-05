Harrison Ingram invited to NBA draft combine

After spending one season at North Carolina, forward Harrison Ingram is off to pursue his NBA dreams. Ingram declared for the NBA draft a few weeks back. While he is maintaining his college eligibility, there are no plans for him to return for another season.

On Friday, Ingram took another step toward his goal: He was invited to the draft combine in Chicago.

Ingram was one of the players on a long list to earn the invite, joining some of the top talent in the draft pool. The event gives players the chance to compete and perform in front of NBA teams in Chicago ahead of the draft.

The list for the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. pic.twitter.com/cjxi8Ku6L2 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 3, 2024

The forward played two seasons at Stanford and tested the NBA waters before. He earned the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors and played well at Stanford before transferring to North Carolina.

In his lone season with the Tar Heels, Ingram averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field.

His presence provided the Tar Heels with some physicality.

As for Ingram’s draft stock, it varies. The consensus seems to be he will be a second-round pick with the potential to maybe get to the end of the first round.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire