Harrison Ingram to get first on-court taste of Tobacco Road rivalry

Harrison Ingram has thoroughly exceeded expectations as a member of the UNC men’s basketball team.

Not only has the Stanford transfer added some much-needed scoring to an experienced Tar Heels roster (12.1 points per game), but he’s made things easier on Armando Bacot down low.

Ingram has grabbed at least 13 rebounds in each of UNC’s past four games. He has nine games with double-digit board totals and – in recent weeks – has been North Carolina’s best post player.

As productive as Ingram’s been this year, there’s one thing he hasn’t done – experience the UNC vs. Duke rivalry.

Ingram’s done his homework, though – and has experienced it from a fan perspective.

“I grew up watching basketball, so every Duke-UNC game, I watched that,” Ingram told InsideCarolina.” “But actually, the only visit I took to UNC –in high school – was to the Duke-UNC game. I was at one where Wendell Moore hit a buzzer-beater to win the game, I was here for that one. It went into overtime, then there was the game winner.”

While he saw that buzzer-beater back in 2020, maybe Ingram will send the Tar Heel faithful onto Franklin Street with a buzzer-beater of his own.

A North Carolina victory would give itself plenty of breathing room atop the ACC. If Duke wins, things get a lot more interesting.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire