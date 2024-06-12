Harrison Ingram ends up with conference finals team in latest NBA mock draft

The 2024 NBA Draft is a few weeks away as the league continues on the with NBA Finals. As the offseason is about to ramp up, a former North Carolina standout is hoping to hear his name called as early as possible in the draft.

After two seasons at Stanford and then one at North Carolina, forward Harrison Ingram made the decision to remain in the draft rather than return for another year. While Ingram’s stock isn’t at a first-round projection but he is projected to be drafted with his stock floating in that second round.

The latest mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has Ingram landing in an intriguing spot with an Eastern Conference Finals team.

Wasserman is mocking Ingram to the Indiana Pacers at No. 36 overall, a pick they got from the Toronto Raptors:

Harrison Ingram showed off his shotmaking in one scrimmage and passing with six assists in the other game. He’s earned fans with his connector skill set and strength and 7’0″ wingspan for rebounding and defensive activity.

Scouts don’t see a likely first-round pick, with questions about his burst for blowing by or explosion at the rim. But his two-way versatility and maturity are strong enough draws to earn consideration in the 30s.

This seems to line up with where other mocks have Ingram being selected in terms of range. We’ve seen as high as 36 and as low as the mid-40s.

But anything could happen on draft day as evidenced by Cameron Johnson being a lottery pick back in the 2019 NBA Draft.

