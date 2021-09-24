Harrison Hand activated from COVID-19 reserve list

Vikings cornerback Harrison Hand‘s stay on the COVID-19 reserve list turned out to be a brief one.

Hand was placed on the list Wednesday, but the team announced on Friday that he has been activated. The timing suggests that Hand is vaccinated and has had two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart as any other scenario would require a longer time on the list.

The Vikings did not make a move to fill Hand’s roster spot, so no corresponding move was needed to get him back on the active roster.

Hand made two tackles on special teams in the Week One loss to the Bengals. A hamstring injury kept him out of the lineup last Sunday.

