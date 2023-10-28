Harrison football hounds Plainfield in 5A sectional semifinals rematch

Harrison 6-foot-5, 335-pound senior offensive lineman C.J. Zeltwanger pressed upwards and gained leverage to drive his opponents from Plainfield into the cold turf at A.J. Rickert Field.

A physical tone that was set from the very outset and for Zeltwanger, it was his opportunity to gain the upper hand that had seemingly tormented Harrison over the past two seasons.

This time it was Zeltwanger delivering the repeated blows and Harrison's run game flooded Plainfield's backfield on Friday night.

Harrison combined for over 477 yards while seniors Callix Dillon, Carter Knoy and Chris Ferguson scored all five touchdowns and its defense shut down Plainfield in the second half in a 39-13 rout in the IHSAA Class 5A Sectional Semifinals in West Lafayette.

Even as rain came down to hit A.J. Rickert Field in the third quarter, neither Plainfield or the weather elements could stop Harrison's powerful run game.

Senior Ethan Popp led with 102 of the Raiders' 302 rushing yards while Knoy led with 201 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

Harrison Raiders quarterback Cailix Dillon (12) breaks through the Plainfield Quakers defensive line to score a touchdown during the IHSAA 5A Sectional semifinals game against the Plainfield Quakers, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Harrison High School in West Lafayette, Ind. Harrison won 39-13.

It was a victory Zeltwanger craved for after breaking his hand in last season's semifinal playoff loss to Plainfield.

Zeltwanger was forced to miss the second game of the year against the Quakers because of the injury, a game Harrison lost narrowly 15-14 on the road.

Carter Knoy scoots to the outside for 15-yard TD run. Adds a 2-point conversion. @HHS_Raider_FB winning the battle in the trenches. Raiders lead 15-6 with 11:21 second quarter. #tippyscores pic.twitter.com/mGoaAinrOI — Ethan Hanson (@EthanAHanson) October 28, 2023

And while Zeltwanger missed the final four minutes of action because of a twisted ankle, he's expected to start during next week's 5A Sectional Championship at Decatur Central.

"All the hard work we put into this offseason, these guys took us out of the playoffs last year," Zeltwanger said. "Just to come in and kick them out of the playoffs this year feels great."

Harrison Raiders offensive lineman Cj Zeltwanger (78) lines up against the Plainfield Quakers defensive line during the IHSAA 5A Sectional semifinals game against the Plainfield Quakers, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Harrison High School in West Lafayette, Ind. Harrison won 39-13.

Zeltwanger had success blocking the pressure from Plainfield senior linebacker Landon Drennan. Drennan, an Air Force commit, had 69 tackles including a team-leading 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

"It all comes down to who can control the line of scrimmage," Zeltwanger said. "Our offensive line was just dominant, pushing guys off the line 2 to 3 yards at a time. That's how you win football games is win the line of scrimmage."

Harrison (9-1) earned its first playoff victory since 2019 on Friday night while ending its two-game losing streak against Plainfield dating back to last year's playoff matchup, games that were decided by seven points or less.

"Last time we were missing (Zeltwanger) and (Drennan) is talented," Dillon said. "It helped having C.J. in the pocket."

Harrison Raiders offensive lineman Cj Zeltwanger (78) stops Plainfield Quakers defensive lineman Jason Woodson (99) during the IHSAA 5A Sectional semifinals game against the Plainfield Quakers, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Harrison High School in West Lafayette, Ind. Harrison won 39-13.

The Raiders have won three of their five games against Plainfield since 2021 — all three wins sharing the final score of 39-13.

The offensive dominance was matched by a layered defensive line that applied continual pressure on Plainfield senior quarterback Hunter Newell.

Newell had success early, guiding the Quakers for two touchdowns on two of the first three drives. Newell threw a 29-yard touchdown to senior Isaiah Miller with 5:39 to go in the first quarter and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Caden Vanderbush with 6:40 to go in the second quarter.

Harrison tightened the pressure by sending blitzes repeatedly at Newell and Plainfield's offense wasn't heard from again. Senior linebacker Jackson Mills, the Raiders leading tackler and sophomore Evan Walker combined for a sack in the fourth quarter while the Raiders run defense overwhelmed Plainfield.

Harrison Raiders running back Ethan Popp (10) breaks through the Plainfield Quakers defensive line during the IHSAA 5A Sectional semifinals game against the Plainfield Quakers, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Harrison High School in West Lafayette, Ind. Harrison won 39-13.

"Our physicality we were both evenly matched," Mills said. "We both come back all the time so we stayed locked in, kept pushing and even when we were up at halftime, we made sure to stay focused and made it happen."

Harrison is hoping to secure its first 5A Sectional Championship since 2019 next Friday. The Raiders need four more wins to claim the program's first state title since 1992.

"Every week we just got to get a little bit better, focus up even more," Mills said. "We've got a great group of guys who all love the game and we are ready.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Harrison dominates Plainfield in Class 5A sectional semifinal win