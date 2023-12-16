Harrison Endycott leads by two at PGA TOUR Q-School
In the third round of Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, Harrison Endycott shot a 5-under 65 to improve to 12-under overall and secure a two-shot lead.
A brutal hit led to an ejection in the Steelers-Colts game.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
Follow UFC 296, featuring two world title fights and a stacked undercard, right here on Yahoo Sports.
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
Lockyer also collapsed during the Championship playoff final in May.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game.
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
Milroe finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after he was benched for Alabama's Week 3 win over USF.
Two division rivals starting backup quarterbacks square off at the start of a must-win fantasy week. Antonio Losada delivers his matchup breakdown.
The Bills are still not in a great spot to make the playoffs.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
Every lineup decision matters in Week 15 — especially the tough ones. Kate Magdziuk reveals her list of players to fade this week.