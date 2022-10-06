Harrison Butker still not practicing for Chiefs

The Chiefs have missed their regular kicker, Harrison Butker, who has been out since suffering a left ankle injury in Week One.

He still may not be able to get on the field this week.

Via Matt McMullen of the team’s website, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Butker won’t practice on Thursday. But everyone else on the roster will work in some capacity.

After two games with Matt Ammendola, the Chiefs added Matthew Wright to the practice squad last week to handle kicking duties. He hit both of his field goals and all five of his extra points in Sunday’s 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers. He also sent six of his eight kickoffs for touchbacks.

The Chiefs play the Raiders on Monday night this week.

