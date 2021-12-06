Harrison Butker sets Chiefs’ single-season record for most 50-yard field goals

Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker stamped his name in the franchise history books on Sunday.

With a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in Week 13, Butker has five field goals of 50-plus yards on the season. That number is good for the most ever in a single season in Chiefs franchise history.

The field goal had plenty of distance, but he bounced it off the upright. It counted all the same.

Check it out:

Butker already holds franchise records for the longest field goal (58 yards, 2020), most field goals in a single season (38, 2017), and most points by a kicker in a single season (142, 2017) among other franchise records.

That 56-yard FG from K Harrison Butker is his 5th 50-plus made field goal of the season, setting a new franchise record for most 50-yd FGs in a single season. He now owns 18 career 50-plus FGs, the 2nd most in franchise history. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) December 6, 2021

This also marked the 25th consecutive field goal that Butker has made against Denver in his career. He’s been with the Chiefs since 2017, and this marks his ninth career game against the Broncos.

Butker also passed Hall of Fame kicker Jan Stenerud and now owns the second-most 50-plus yard field goals in franchise history with 18. He trails only Nick Lowery who has 20 50-plus field goals in his career.

The crazy thing is, Butker still is in the infancy of the season and the infancy of his career. He has five games left to add to his record of 50-plus field goals. He’s just 26 years old and should eventually break Lowery’s record.

