Harrison Butker set to return for Chiefs in Week Six

The Chiefs will have their kicker back for Sunday’s big game against the Bills.

Harrison Butker has no injury designation and is set to kick in Week Six. He’s been out since suffering a left ankle injury in the Week One win over the Cardinals.

Kansas City had Matt Ammendola kicking for them in Weeks Two and Three, and he missed a field goal and an extra point in the team’s 20-17 loss to the Colts.

Matthew Wright handled kicking duties in Weeks Four and Five. He hit all eight of his extra points and 3-of-4 field goals.

Butker has hit 90.2 percent of his career field goals. In January, he nailed a 49-yarder at the end of the fourth quarter to send the Bills and Chiefs into overtime.

The Chiefs ruled out defensive back Rashad Fenton (hamstring), safety Bryan Cook (concussion), and defensive end Tershawn Wharton. Wharton tore his ACL during Monday’s win over the Raiders and is likely to be placed on IR eventually.

