Harrison Butker and Rashee Rice among Kansas City Chiefs invited to White House for Super Bowl celebration

The Kansas City Chiefs, including Harrison Butker and Rashee Rice, are slated to visit the White House on Friday to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

All of the players, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, Butker and Rice are expected to attend the annual White House event honoring the pro football champions, senior administration officials said.

The team's placekicker, Butker, has become a lightning rod in cultural debates over gender roles following a controversial commencement address at a Catholic liberal arts college. He urged female grads to reject careers and devote themselves to their husbands and children.

Butker also criticized the Biden administration for its positions on abortion and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rice, a wide receiver, turned himself in to police last month in connection with a multicar crash in Dallas in March.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII (Jamie Squire / Getty Images file)

While all the Chiefs are invited, White House officials said last-minute changes are still possible and players may call audibles and not attend.

It's unlikely that Kelce's world-famous girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, will attend.

She's in the middle of the European swing of her "Eras Tour." Swift played in Madrid on Thursday and she's scheduled to be onstage in Lyon, France, on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com