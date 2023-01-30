Harrison Butker kicks Chiefs to Super Bowl after Bengals personal foul

Patrick Mahomes had hobbled all game so it only figured his legs would give the Kansas City Chiefs a spot in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes scrambled for a first down with less than a minute to go and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joseph Ossai was flagged for a personal foul.

He hit the Chiefs’ quarterback after he was out of bounds.

The 15 yards set the Chiefs up for a field goal and Harrison Butker delivered from 45 yards with 3 seconds left to give KC a 23-20 victory and a spot against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

The Chiefs and Bengals played the last two AFC Championship games. One went to overtime, and this one to the wire.

Each team scored 47 points in the games combined. Now that’s a rivalry.

