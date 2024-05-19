Harrison Butker jersey sales skyrocket after controversial commencement speech

LOS ANGELES - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made headlines last week after he delivered a controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College that prompted the NFL to distance itself from the three-time Super Bowl champion.

But it seems the 28-year-old's jersey sales aren't floundering one bit. In fact, it's been the opposite for the Chiefs kicker, whose jersey now ranks among the NFL Shop's top sellers.

RELATED: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says a woman should be a ‘homemaker’ in college commencement speech

On the NFL Shop, Butker’s men’s jersey and T-shirt have ranked among the "most popular" Chiefs gear, even outpacing fellow teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Butker’s jersey is also third among the best-selling men’s jerseys in the league.

Butker delivered his roughly 20-minute address Saturday at the school in Atchison, Kansas, which is located about 60 miles north of Kansas City. He received a standing ovation from graduates and other attendees, the Associated Press reports.

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you," Butker said during the speech at the private Catholic liberal arts school. "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

RELATED: LA Chargers troll Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in ‘Sims’-themed schedule release video

Butker, who’s made his conservative Catholic beliefs well known, also assailed Pride month , a particularly important time for the LGBTQ+ rights movement, and President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion.

The Chiefs have not commented on Butker’s commencement address.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

