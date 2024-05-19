Harrison Butker’s jersey among ‘most popular’ on NFL Shop after viral speech

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Even though the commencement speech that Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered earlier this month has received significant backlash, his merchandise is apparently selling fast online.

On the NFL Shop, Butker’s men’s jersey and T-shirt have ranked among the “most popular” Chiefs gear. His men’s and women’s sweatshirts are listed under the same tag.

Butker’s jersey is also third among the best-selling men’s jerseys in the league.

The 28-year-old is widely known for his conservative Catholic beliefs and thoroughly expressed those views during his now-viral speech at Benedictine College, a private Catholic school in Kansas. He spoke on several topics during his 20-minute address, blasting the LGBTQ+ community, women’s roles in society, abortion, and denouncing President Joe Biden.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” Butker said. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives before Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was the first team representative to speak on Butker’s speech after a petition began for the Chiefs to cut the kicker.

Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, also posted on Instagram boosting Butker’s sentiments in support of stay-at-home mothers.

“Affirming motherhood and praising your wife, as well as highlighting the sacrifice and dedication it takes to be a mother, is not bigoted,” Tavia said.

Tavia posted pictures of her with her daughters Gracie and Ava in the post. Gracie went on “Fox & Friends” on Friday and voiced support for Butker as well.

“I can only speak from my own experience,” she began. “I’ve had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up. I understand that there are many women out there who can’t make that decision but for me and my life, I know it was really formative in shaping me and my siblings to be who we are.”

“I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he’s accomplished on and off the field.”

Meanwhile, the NFL and the Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, the founding sisters of Benedictine College, denounced Butker’s comments.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger,” said Jonathan Beane, NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, in a statement.

The Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica released the following statement: “Our community has taught young women and men not just how to be ‘homemakers’ in a limited sense, but rather how to make a Gospel-centered, compassionate home within themselves where they can welcome others as Christ, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves.”

Kansas City’s X account tweeted the city Butker lives in, which is not Kansas City, then deleted it. Mayor Quinton Lucas apologized for the post.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey demanded Lucas turn over all documents, records, and communication regarding the post.

The petition calling for the Chiefs to release Butker currently has over 200,000 signatures.

